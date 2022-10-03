Azerbaijani president sends congratulatory letter to South Korean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

It is pleasant to see the current level of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Korea celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, the head of state noted. “Our interstate ties have dynamically developed in the past period while our collaboration has deepened in the areas of mutual interest.”

President Aliyev stressed that the Korean companies successfully participate in the implementation of several projects in Azerbaijan.

“Today, the wide-scale relief and reconstruction operations conducted in our country’s territories liberated from the occupation create favorable conditions to expand the scope of our interaction. I believe that we can ensure further development of mutual activities by using effectively the current potential of Azerbaijani-Korean relations by our joint efforts.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az