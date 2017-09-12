Azerbaijani president signs order on development of tea, rice and citrus fruits production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for the development of tea, rice and citrus fruits production.

According to the order, the executive authorities of Lankaran, Sheki, Yevlakh, Aghdash, Astara, Bilasuvar, Goychay, Lerik, Masalli, Ujar, Zagatala and Zardab districts were instructed to ensure the allocation of land suitable for growing these crops in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Property Issues and other relevant central executive authorities.



The Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC are to provide jointly prepared information to the president until December 15, 2017.



The Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, Agroleasing OSJC, the State Committee on Property Issues, the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, the Financial Stability Council and the Cabinet of Ministers are to solve the other issues to be arisen from the decree.

News.Az



News.Az