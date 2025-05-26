Azerbaijani President: Some organizations driven by bias and double standards, contribute to spread of anti-Muslim sentiment

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is deplorable that some countries not only fail to combat a universal scourge and threat like Islamophobia, but even encourage it, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas”, News.az reports.

"Supporters of radical movements and far-right parties seek to win the hearts and minds of the people by portraying Islam and Muslims as a threat to Western values and identity, thereby expanding their base and securing more seats in various parliaments. Meanwhile, bodies like the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, driven by bias and double standards, contribute to the spread of anti-Muslim sentiment," said Azerbaijani President.

According to Azerbaijani President, another factor contributing to the spread of Islamophobia is the activity of certain media organizations, which play a destructive role in shaping public opinion and fostering a negative image of Muslims: "Such media outlets deliberately equate Islam with extremism, terrorism, and similar concepts, promoting a biased perception of our religion, portraying it as a source of threat, and unjustly labeling it as a religion of terror. They foment mistrust and fear in society by linking the country’s sociopolitical and socioeconomic problems to Islam and Muslims."

