Azerbaijani president to visit Belarus

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit Belarus in a week.

The matter was high on the agenda of a meeting between Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov, BelTA has learned.

In 2006-2016 the Belarusian president paid four official visits to Baku, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev traveled to Minsk on official visits four times. In 2015, the Belarusian head of state participated in the opening ceremony of the First European Games in the Azerbaijani capital.

The legal framework of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation includes ten agreements. Belarus and Azerbaijan support each other in the international arena on the key issues for the both parties and also in the nominations to the UN elective bodies.

In January-September 2018 the bilateral trade totaled $331.5 million. The Belarusian export made up $321.9 million, the import reached $9.6 million. In Azerbaijan there are more than 70 offices, subsidiaries, and entities of the commodity distribution network and distributors of Belarusian companies. In Belarus there are 59 Azerbaijan-funded enterprises.

