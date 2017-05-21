Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president visits Saudi Arabia

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani president visits Saudi Arabia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Arab Islamic American Summit, APA reports.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh.

President Ilham Aliyev was greeted by top ranking Saudi Arabian officials.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      