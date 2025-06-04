Azerbaijani presidential aide, Afghan envoy discuss cooperation issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Faisal Muhammad, Chargé D'affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the expansion of political, economic, trade, and transit cooperation, the Afghan Embassy in Baku wrote on X.

په آذربایجان کې د ا.ا.ا. د سفارت سرپرست ډاکټر محمد فیصل د دغه هېواد د ولسمشر مرستیال او د بهرني سیاست د څانګې له مشر ښاغلي حکمت حاجیوف سره وکتل.



د کتنې پر مهال دواړو خواو د سیاسي، اقتصادي، سوداګریزو او ټرانزیټي همکاریو د پراخېدو په اړه خبرې اترې وکړې. (۲/۱) pic.twitter.com/HKFerau3v2 — AFG Embassy Azerbaijan (@AFGEmbassy_Az) June 3, 2025

News.Az