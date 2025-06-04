Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide, Afghan envoy discuss cooperation issues

Azerbaijani presidential aide, Afghan envoy discuss cooperation issues
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Faisal Muhammad, Chargé D'affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the expansion of political, economic, trade, and transit cooperation, the Afghan Embassy in Baku wrote on X.


