Rubio says Trump prefers diplomacy on Iran war

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy in dealing with Iran, even as tensions remain high in the ongoing US-Israeli confrontation with Tehran.

In an interview, Rubio said that indirect communications are still taking place between the United States and Iran through intermediaries, suggesting that diplomatic channels remain open despite the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He emphasized that President Trump “always prefers diplomacy” and seeks negotiated outcomes, adding that such a deal could have been achieved earlier.

Rubio also accused Iran’s leadership of directing national resources toward regional armed groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Shiite militias in Iraq, while also threatening neighboring countries.

He further stated that the United States would welcome a change in Iran’s leadership vision, saying Washington would “seize” any opportunity that leads to a different political direction in the country.

The remarks highlight the continued mix of pressure and diplomacy shaping US policy toward Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

News.Az