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Leaked recordings reveal close coordination between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, reportedly bypassing EU sanctions policy.

According to transcripts cited by VSquare, Lavrov asked Szijjártó in August 2024, on behalf of oligarch Alisher Usmanov, to help remove his sister from the EU sanctions list, News.Az reports.

Szijjártó allegedly replied: “We will do everything possible,” and later added, “I am always at your service.” She was removed from the list months later.

Reports also claim Hungary and Slovakia have repeatedly pushed to delist Russian individuals for political reasons, while earlier sources said Szijjártó shared insights from closed EU discussions with Lavrov.

News.Az