Azerbaijani presidential aide, EU official discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Belén Martínez Carbonell, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU official shared details of the meeting in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“Pleased to welcome Azerbaijan's Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev to EEAS. We discussed EU-Azerbaijan relationship, EU support for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, and regional developments,” she said.

Martínez Carbonell also reaffirmed EU’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

