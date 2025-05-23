Azerbaijani presidential aide, EU official discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Belén Martínez Carbonell, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS).
The EU official shared details of the meeting in a post on X, News.Az reports.
“Pleased to welcome Azerbaijan's Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev to EEAS. We discussed EU-Azerbaijan relationship, EU support for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, and regional developments,” she said.
Martínez Carbonell also reaffirmed EU’s commitment to peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.
Pleased to welcome Azerbaijan's Presidential Advisor @HikmetHajiyev to @eu_eeas.— Belén Martínez Carbonell (@EEAS_SecGen) May 22, 2025
We discussed EU-Azerbaijan relationship, EU support for Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process, and regional developments.
The EU remains committed to peace and prosperity in the region. pic.twitter.com/DvAj1ulXrM