Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with OTS chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev at the premises of the organization’s Secretariat in Istanbul.

During the meeting, Omuraliev and Hajiyev discussed the issues on the agenda of OTS as well as the preparations for the upcoming OTS events, News.Az reports citing the organization’s website.

The parties also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Turkic World.

News.Az