Azerbaijani presidential aide receives outgoing Polish envoy

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, received Polish Ambassador Rafał Poborski over the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

A friendly meeting and an interesting farewell conversation between Ambassador Rafał Poborski and Hikmet Hajiyev - Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Affairs Department in the Presidential Administration. H. Hajiyev emphasized the good relations. pic.twitter.com/YFMcDlzqeo — PLinAzerbaijan (@PLinAzerbaijan) July 24, 2024

the Polish Embassy in Azerbaijan posted on X.

