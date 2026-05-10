Zelenskyy willing to meet Putin in any location except Moscow

Zelenskyy reiterated that he is open to direct talks with Putin in order to discuss possible diplomatic solutions, but emphasized that Moscow is not an acceptable venue for such a meeting. He said discussions could take place in neutral countries or other international locations if both sides agree, News.Az reports citing UATV.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly expressed willingness to hold negotiations in various countries, including in Europe, the Middle East, or the United States, while rejecting the idea of traveling to Russia for talks.

The statement comes amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with international actors continuing efforts to facilitate potential negotiations and reduce tensions.