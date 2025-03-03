Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide, UN official discuss accelerating SDGs progress

Azerbaijan's presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev (right) met with UNDCO regional director Gwi-Yeop Son (left). Photo: @gwi_son/X

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Gwi-Yeop Son, UNDCO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties explored ways to further accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), New.Az reports.

“Thank you Hikmet Hajiyev for a fruitful discussion on how to make the UN development system agile, flexible and demand driven to further   accelerate progress towards the SDGs. Strong collaboration is key to sustainable development,” Gwi-Yeop Son posted on X.


