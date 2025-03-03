Azerbaijani presidential aide, UN official discuss accelerating SDGs progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Gwi-Yeop Son, UNDCO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties explored ways to further accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), New.Az reports.

“Thank you Hikmet Hajiyev for a fruitful discussion on how to make the UN development system agile, flexible and demand driven to further accelerate progress towards the SDGs. Strong collaboration is key to sustainable development,” Gwi-Yeop Son posted on X.

Thank you @HikmetHajiyev

for a fruitful discussion on how to make the UN development system agile, flexible and demand driven to further accelerate progress towards the #SDGs. Strong collaboration is key to sustainable development! #Partnerships for #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/By9jZFYX3V — Gwi-Yeop Son (@gwi_son) March 3, 2025

News.Az