Azerbaijani, Qatari financial regulators discuss prospects of cooperation

Financial regulators of Azerbaijan and Qatar have discussed prospects of cooperation, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, News.az reports.

To note, a meeting was held with Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, Governor of the Central Bank of Qatar in Doha.

"During the meeting, we discussed the state of the financial sectors in both countries, the ongoing reforms, and the prospects for cooperation between our countries, particularly central banks and financial sectors," the publication says.

Meanwhile, before arriving in Qatar, the CBA chairman was on a working visit to the UAE, where he held meetings with the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, Khaled Mohammed Balama, as well as with the Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) Essa Kazim.

During the meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, the sides exchanged views on the current economic ties between two countries, the development of the financial sector in both countries, as well as the status and prospects of cooperation between the central banks, and with the Governor of the DIFC discussed opportunities for cooperation with the financial sector.

News.Az