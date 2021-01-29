Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia

Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first export train from Turkey to Russia has been set off via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC’s affiliate ADY Container LLC said on Friday.

“This time, a container export train was transported from Turkey to Russia. The 15-container train headed from Ankara, Turkey to Russia’s Vorsino station. The train is expected to cover a total of 4,650 kilometers of steel highway in 8 days,” said the company.

Besides, as the company noted, the train, consisting of 40-foot containers, is loaded with mainly Turkish-made household items.

“The total weight of the transported goods is 150 tons. The train will pass Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan via BTK railway line and enter Russia via the North-South Transport Corridor.

The operators are Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia), ADY Container (Azerbaijan) and Russian Railways Logistics.

At the end of last year, two export trains were set off from Turkey to Chinese city of Xi’an.

News.Az