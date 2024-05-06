Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani referees gain international category

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani referees gain international category

Azerbaijani referees have received international category.

Samil Fattayev and Elkhan Hamidzade have been awarded the status of international referees with III degrees by the results of examinations held in Romania.

To note, the number of referees in the international category has reached 25.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      