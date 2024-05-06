Azerbaijani referees gain international category
Azerbaijani referees have received international category.
Samil Fattayev and Elkhan Hamidzade have been awarded the status of international referees with III degrees by the results of examinations held in Romania.
To note, the number of referees in the international category has reached 25.
