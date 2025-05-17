Azerbaijani reps deliver stunning performance at Royal Windsor Horse Show 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2025, traditionally held in the United Kingdom, is back in its usual slot for 2025 – taking place from May 15 to 18.

Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, the country is represented for the first time with 130-member delegation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

One of the most spectacular performances of this year included the show composition "Azerbaijan - Land of Fire", which featured the fierce beauty of Karabakh horses, elegant Azerbaijani dances, the wonderful national music, and performances by the orchestra.

The dance ensemble and cavalry unit of the State Border Service once again represented the country with 20 Karabakh horses, receiving standing ovation from the audience.

On May 17, the “Azerbaijan Land of Fire” polo team will showcase its prowess.

News.Az