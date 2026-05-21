Christian Horner in talks to lead new BYD Formula 1 team

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Former Red Bull Racing mastermind Christian Horner could be plotting a sensational return to the Formula 1 paddock, this time at the helm of a brand-new, 12th team backed by Chinese automotive giant BYD, News.Az reports, citing The Race.

Following his abrupt and highly publicized exit from Red Bull last year, Horner’s non-compete clause has officially expired, making him a free agent. While he was recently linked to buying a minority stake in Alpine or joining Aston Martin, sources reveal Horner has bigger ambitions. He is reportedly only interested in a role where he has total operational control or a significant ownership stake, mirroring the absolute authority he wielded during Red Bull's championship-winning years.

A fresh start-up with BYD offers exactly that. Horner was recently spotted in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival, where he held positive, preliminary talks with Stella Li, BYD’s Executive Vice President.

BYD, an industry titan specializing in electric and hybrid vehicles, has been aggressively testing the waters for an F1 entry. Li previously met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Chinese Grand Prix to discuss how the sport could serve as the ultimate testing ground for BYD's tech. Rather than buying a partial stake in an existing team, the Chinese manufacturer reportedly prefers to build a team from scratch.

While launching a 12th team requires the FIA to reopen the grid application process, the project is expected to have massive political backing. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has long been vocal about wanting a Chinese manufacturer on the grid, noting the astronomical commercial and financial boost it would bring to the sport.

News.Az