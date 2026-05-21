Adrien Broner eyes final world title run before retirement

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Former four-division world champion Adrien "The Problem" Broner has officially announced his intentions to return to the ring, launching an ambitious final quest for a world title before hanging up his gloves for good.

The 36-year-old boxing star revealed his plans during a wild, viral Miami livestream on Wednesday night alongside influencer-boxer DeenTheGreat. The announcement breaks a 22-month period of relative inactivity following his devastating knockout loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

"I’m gonna give y’all another run," Broner told fans during the stream. "I’ll be back and ready. I want one more world title before I retire—I still got what it takes."

Broner, once a dominant force who captured world titles across the featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight divisions by age 26, faces a steep uphill battle. He claims he is willing to commit the next three to five years to the sport, but sports analysts are highly skeptical given his upcoming 37th birthday in July and a stark decline in his recent ring performance. Over the last eight years, Broner has managed just two wins in eight fights.

Statistically, Broner’s greatest challenge lies in his weight class. While he boasts a perfect 27-0 record at or below 135 pounds, he has struggled immensely at heavier divisions, going 8-5-1 above his natural weight class.

The boxing community has also raised concerns about his current lifestyle. Fellow former champion and veteran analyst Andre Berto publicly cautioned Broner, warning that his newfound focus on the streaming world, late-night collaborations, and party lifestyle could heavily compromise the elite, grueling conditioning required for a modern championship camp.

For Broner's comeback to be taken seriously by major sanctioning bodies, experts say he will need to immediately drop below 140 pounds and secure three to four tune-up fights against moderate opposition to prove he can still compete with a younger, hungrier generation of fighters.

News.Az