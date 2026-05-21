Chet Holmgren play on Victor Wembanyama sparks NBA fury - VIDEO

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A high-stakes Western Conference Finals battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs has spilled over into a massive online controversy. Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is facing intense backlash after fans accused him of intentionally targeting the ankle of Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

The controversy erupted after a clip from the hard-fought playoff series went viral on social media. In the footage, Holmgren appears to look directly down at Wembanyama's foot before moving into his space, leading to a foot-stepping incident during a battle for an offensive rebound, News.Az reports, citing SSB Crack.

Chet Holmgren stepped on Wemby’s foot to stop him from getting a rebound 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rHQgAS1VJf — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 20, 2026

Spurs fans immediately flooded social media, branding the move as dangerous and unsportsmanlike, while others debated whether the contact was simply an aggressive, accidental basketball play in the heat of a postseason game.

The drama adds extra fuel to what is quickly becoming the NBA's premier individual rivalry. As two of the league's most uniquely skilled young titans, Holmgren and Wembanyama are widely viewed as the future faces of the NBA. With the Western Conference Finals currently tied at 1-1 after OKC's Game 2 victory, this brewing bad blood ensures that all eyes will be locked on Game 3 when the physical series shifts to San Antonio.

News.Az