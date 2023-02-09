Azerbaijani rescuers save 44 people, including 9 children, from quake rubble in Türkiye (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s rescue and aid personnel have pulled 7 more people alive from the rubble after powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

As a result of the search and rescue operations carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the area of Kahramanmaras region, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake, 44 people, including 9 children, were rescued from the rubble, and the bodies of 164 people were taken out and handed over to the authorities.

Additional information will be provided on the progress of rescue operations, the ministry added.

At least 14,351 people were killed and 63,794 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.





News.Az