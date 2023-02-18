Azerbaijani rescuers set up tents in three more sites in Türkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue teams continue setting up tents delivered to Türkiye by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country on February 6, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani rescue teams have built tent cities in three more different sites in Türkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras province. All necessary conditions, including mobile field kitchen have been set up for people living in the tents.

News.Az