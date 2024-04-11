Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts to compete in international tournament

Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts will prove their mettle at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Kelechek" to be held in the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on April 12-14, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnasts Zahra Jafarova, Madina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffaqi.


