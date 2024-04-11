Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts to compete in international tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts will prove their mettle at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Kelechek" to be held in the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on April 12-14, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnasts Zahra Jafarova, Madina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffaqi.

News.Az