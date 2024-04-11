Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts to compete in international tournament
- 11 Apr 2024 07:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195015
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-rhythmic-gymnasts-to-compete-in-international-tournament-1 Copied
Azerbaijani female rhythmic gymnasts will prove their mettle at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Kelechek" to be held in the capital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on April 12-14, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnasts Zahra Jafarova, Madina Abbasli and Shams Muvaffaqi.