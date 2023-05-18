Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian leaders plan to meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is planned to take place on May 25 in Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“We received a proposal from the Russian side on holding a trilateral summit in Moscow under the mediation of the Russian President on May 25. And we have accepted the offer,” Pashinyan added.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are scheduled to hold another round of talks on May 19 in Moscow.

News.Az