Azerbaijan summons Belgium and Netherlands envoys over parliamentary resolutions

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Azerbaijan has summoned the ambassadors of Belgium and the Netherlands in Baku over what it described as “irresponsible” parliamentary resolutions.

The Belgian ambassador, Julien De Frepon, and the Dutch ambassador, Marian de Jong, were called separately to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Monday, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the meetings focused on documents adopted by the Belgian and Dutch parliaments on 16 April 2026, which Baku said undermine Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the ongoing peace process with Armenia.

The ministry said it had lodged a “strong protest”, describing the resolutions as based on “completely false and unfounded assessments” and as evidence of entrenched anti-Azerbaijan bias within those institutions.

It added that the claims contained in the documents amounted to a “gross violation of international law” and interference in the rule of law.

Azerbaijan also rejected what it called “fabricated references” to its sovereign territories, allegations concerning violations of Armenia’s territorial integrity, and claims regarding the rights and alleged unlawful detention of ethnic Armenians.

The foreign ministry noted that the timing of the resolutions coincided with a recent meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments, calling this “particularly paradoxical”.

Baku urged Belgium and the Netherlands to take effective measures to prevent what it described as anti-Azerbaijan groups within their parliaments from damaging bilateral relations.

News.Az