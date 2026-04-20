Tajikistan and Portugal discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

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On April 18, 2026, Tajikistan and Portugal held high-level discussions aimed at strengthening their diplomatic and economic ties.

The meeting, conducted between Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda and Portuguese officials, focused on identifying new avenues for partnership in sectors such as green energy, water management, and tourism, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Both nations expressed a mutual interest in expanding their legal framework and fostering direct dialogue between their respective business communities to facilitate trade and investment.

This diplomatic engagement comes at a time when Tajikistan is actively diversifying its international relations and seeking European expertise to support its ambitious industrialization goals. The talks also touched upon cooperation within the framework of international organizations, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to addressing global challenges like climate change and regional security. By deepening ties with Portugal, Tajikistan aims to leverage European innovation while offering Portuguese enterprises a strategic entry point into the growing markets of Central Asia.

News.Az