Uzbekistan and Tajikistan cement strategic energy partnership

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Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have taken a definitive step toward regional stability by formalizing a strategic energy partnership on April 20, 2026.

Building on recent high-level talks between Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon, the agreement shifts the bilateral relationship from historical competition over water and power to a model of pragmatic alliance, News.Az reports, citing Qaz Inform.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the joint development of hydropower projects and the modernization of transboundary irrigation systems, ensuring that seasonal energy fluctuations no longer threaten the economic security of either nation.

A major focus of the new deal is the integration of their electrical grids to facilitate a more reliable unified energy system. This includes a commitment to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2030 and the expansion of a joint investment company, which recently saw its capital grow to $50 million to fund energy and industrial infrastructure.

By aligning their national interests, Tashkent and Dushanbe are not only securing their own power supplies but also positioning Central Asia as a more cohesive and resilient energy hub capable of exporting surplus electricity to neighboring markets.

News.Az