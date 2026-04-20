Tajikistan and Venezuela explore cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

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In a strategic effort to diversify its international partnerships, Tajikistan held high-level discussions with Venezuela on April 20, 2026.

The meeting, conducted between Tajikistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Farrukh Sharifzoda, and Venezuela’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, Tatiana Pugh Moreno, focused on identifying practical avenues for bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Both nations expressed a strong commitment to expanding their diplomatic and economic ties, with a particular emphasis on sectors where their interests align.

The dialogue centered on the development of a legal framework to support future trade and investment initiatives. The two sides also discussed coordinating efforts within international organizations to address shared global challenges.

This engagement highlights Tajikistan's ongoing "open door" foreign policy, as the country seeks to foster relationships with diverse partners across the globe to support its national development goals. By establishing a direct channel with Venezuela, Tajikistan aims to explore new markets and exchange expertise in areas ranging from energy to cultural cooperation.

News.Az