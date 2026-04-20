Lina Khan emerges as key architect of Democratic 2028 strategy

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Former FTC chair Lina Khan is becoming a central figure in shaping the Democratic Party’s economic strategy ahead of the 2028 U.S. presidential election.

Now a legal scholar at Columbia Law School, Khan is advising senior Democrats on how to tackle rising costs, curb corporate power, and reconnect with working-class voters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Khan gained national prominence for her aggressive stance on antitrust enforcement, particularly targeting Big Tech and market concentration. She is now expanding that approach into a broader economic vision focused on affordability and competition.

According to reports, she is working with figures such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren to translate legal tools into practical policy solutions.

Her strategy emphasizes using existing laws more forcefully to address monopolies and reduce costs for consumers.

Khan has argued that Democrats need to communicate their economic agenda more effectively to everyday voters. She points to the importance of linking policy goals directly to concrete government powers — something she believes the current administration has executed successfully.

Her growing influence reflects a broader effort within the party to sharpen its economic message ahead of a highly competitive 2028 election cycle.

Several prominent Democrats have echoed Khan’s approach. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called for a bold shift in policy thinking, urging the party to move beyond simply repairing past systems.

Senator Cory Booker has drawn comparisons to the era of Franklin D. Roosevelt, emphasizing the need to position Democrats as champions of working Americans.

Warren has also highlighted Khan’s growing role, suggesting that leaders focused on affordability should seek her guidance.

Khan’s impact is not limited to national politics. She is also playing a role in local governance as a transition co-chair for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Her approach encourages officials to push legal boundaries and explore new ways to implement reforms, rather than relying on traditional practices.

As Democrats prepare for the next presidential race, Khan’s ideas are gaining traction across the party. Her focus on competition, affordability, and assertive governance is shaping what could become a defining economic platform for 2028.

With growing support from influential leaders, she is quickly emerging as one of the most important policy voices in the party’s future direction.

News.Az