Azerbaijani, Russian emergency ministers hold high-level talks in Baku

Russian and Azerbaijani emergency ministers met in Baku on Tuesday for urgent talks aimed at bolstering cooperation in civil defense and crisis response efforts, officials said.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov held discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamaladdin Heydarov, during an official visit to the Azerbaijani capital, the Russian ministry confirmed in a statement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral collaboration in emergency management, particularly in disaster response, rescue operations, and training initiatives. Both sides emphasized the importance of swift, coordinated action in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 58th session of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), currently being held in Baku. Azerbaijan’s active role in the organization was praised by both ministers, who underlined the country’s growing contribution to shaping global emergency preparedness strategies.

“The discussions reflect a shared commitment to prioritizing life-saving efforts and mutual support in global emergency cooperation,” the Russian Emergency Ministry said.

Officials noted that future joint exercises and knowledge exchange programs are under consideration as part of the countries’ deepening partnership in the field of civil protection.

News.Az