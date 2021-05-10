Azerbaijani, Russian leaders speak over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 10, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state warmly congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, noting that both countries cherish the memory of the heroism of the soldiers-liberators and are deeply grateful to the veterans, who showed unprecedented heroism and selflessness.



The sides confirmed their mutual intention to build up comprehensive Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation.



In the course of the conversation, the heads of state agreed to further contacts at various levels.

News.Az

News.Az