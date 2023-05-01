News.az
Tag:
Russian
What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war over the last 24 hours
12 Dec 2025-14:00
EU allocates €6 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian funds
13 Nov 2025-13:15
Ukraine says Russian missile that hit cabinet building contained over 30 foreign-made parts
09 Sep 2025-10:50
Hungarian PM predicts Ukraine will be split between Russia and the West
08 Sep 2025-00:23
German police arrest Russian man over alleged attack plot
21 Feb 2025-23:15
Kremlin denies reports of Bashar al-Assad's wife seeking divorce, returning to UK
23 Dec 2024-16:16
Russian and Chinese warships are approaching Alaska
10 Aug 2024-09:25
EU intensifies pressure: New sanctions against Russian LNG and their consequences
26 Jun 2024-09:30
Sweden says Russian military jet violated airspace
15 Jun 2024-15:59
Check-point on border: The only right way to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia
(ANALYTICS)
25 Apr 2023-05:01
