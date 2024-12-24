Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss cooperation prospects in phone call
Photo: AZERTAC
On December 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.The Russian president congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and good health, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the Presidents stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings, noting that Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan this year made a significant contribution to further strengthening bilateral relations.
They expressed confidence that the strategic partnership and allied relations would continue to develop successfully and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.