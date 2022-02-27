Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss situation amid escalation in Ukraine
27 Feb 2022
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in the evening hours of Saturday, News.Az reports.
During the telephone conversation, the presidents discussed the situation amid the escalation of events in Ukraine, as well as issues related to Russian-Azerbaijani relations.