Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold one-on-one meeting

The Azerbaijani and Russian presidents spoke at the meeting, and then continued their talk at the tea table.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have held a one-on-one meeting, AzerTag reports.

