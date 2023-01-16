Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea has 157 gigawatt of wind energy: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“27 gigawatt of wind and solar onshore, 10 gigawatt of wind and solar energy in the territories which have been liberated during the Patriotic War of 2020, and 157 gigawatt of wind energy in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea - almost 200 gigawatt of potential,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

“Of course, we need to have enough export routes. And of course, to implement all of these projects in stages,” the head of state noted.

