Azerbaijani shooters succeed in international tournaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani shooters demonstrated their prowess at the 2024 European Championships 10m held in the Hungarian city of Győr, and at the Amir Grand Prix Lusail Shotgun held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Vladislav Kalmykov and female shooter Leyli Aliyeva finished 3rd in the 10 meter event in the Győr European Championships, while female Aylin Guliyeva captured a silver medal in the shotgun discipline in the Amir Grand Prix.





News.Az