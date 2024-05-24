Azerbaijani SOCAR reviews participation in foreign investment projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), held by the board's chairman Mikayil Jabbarov, hosted an exchange of opinions on the company's participation in foreign investment projects, News.az reports via SOCAR.



The board approved the company's adjusted budget for 2024.Additionally, the meeting presented the company’s operating results for 2023, and approved its audited financial report for last year.To note, SOCAR produces oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani segment of the Caspian Sea.It operates the country's only oil refinery, one gas processing plant and runs several oil and gas export pipelines throughout the country. It owns fuel filling station networks under the SOCAR brand in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, Romania, Switzerland, and Austria.

News.Az