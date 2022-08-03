Azerbaijani soldier martyred as illegal Armenian armed groups open fire at Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the morning of August 3, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in direction of the Lachin region.

A serviceman of active military service - soldier Kazimov Anar Rustam became martyr as a result of a bullet wound, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, as well as wishes them patience. May Allah rest the soul of the martyr in peace.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took relevant measures, the ministry said.

