WUF13 accreditation cards to be issued from May 14

WUF13 accreditation cards to be issued from May 14

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Accreditation cards for participants of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) will begin to be issued on May 14 ahead of the forum’s opening in Baku.

The event will take place from May 17 to 22, and registered participants will be able to collect their badges at the Accreditation and Registration Center located at the Baku Olympic Stadium, News.Az reports, citing WUF13.Az.

According to organizers, the center will manage participant registration, accreditation, and information services throughout the event period.

The center will operate from 09:00 to 18:00 on May 14–16, from 07:00 to 18:00 on May 17–21, and from 07:00 to 15:00 on May 22.

Participants who completed online registration must present the unique registration number sent to their email address along with a valid identification document. Azerbaijani citizens are required to show a national ID card, while foreign participants must present a valid passport.

Organizers also confirmed that on-site registration will be available during the event, although participants are encouraged to register online in advance to speed up the process.

Online registration is being conducted through the UN-Habitat Global Event Management System (GEMS), with the deadline set for May 15 at 18:00.

News.Az