WUF13 to host 32,000 participants from 180 countries

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More than 32,000 participants from 180 countries are expected to attend the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), according to officials involved in the preparations.

Adil Məmmədov, executive director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, said the forum will bring together experts and delegates from around the world to share experience in urban planning, environmental policy, innovation, and other related fields, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that more than 200 foreign journalists have already been accredited to cover the event, while the total number of media representatives is expected to exceed 1,000.

The forum is positioned as one of the largest global platforms for discussing sustainable urban development and international cooperation in city planning.

News.Az