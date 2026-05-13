Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss expanding strategic partnership in high-level meeting - PHOTOS

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, on May 13.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the meetings he held during his official visit to Slovakia last year, including his meeting with Richard Raši, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Emphasizing the development of cooperation across various fields, the head of state highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary relations in expanding bilateral ties based on mutual respect, friendship, and partnership.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of the visit of a large delegation led by Richard Raši to Azerbaijan, stating that it is another indicator of the growing partnership between the two countries.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the delegation for the reception, the guest said he felt honored to meet with the head of state.

Richard Raši also expressed appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev for his official visit to Slovakia.

Recalling his previous visits to Azerbaijan with satisfaction, the guest noted that during his 2022 visit he traveled to Shusha. He added that during this trip he would also visit Karabakh, where he will observe ongoing reconstruction and restoration work, as well as the activities of the Karabakh University in Khankendi.

Richard Raši congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress achieved regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to strengthen peace and noted that trade relations between the two countries have been established, including the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Slovakia have established strategic partnership relations, and that political ties are currently at a high level.

The involvement of Slovak companies in the reconstruction of the village of Bash Garvand in Aghdam was highlighted as a sign of Azerbaijan–Slovakia friendship.

The meeting also included discussions on cooperation within international parliamentary organizations, as well as exchanges of views on expanding relations in economic and trade, energy, defense industry, education, humanitarian affairs, modern technologies, culture, sports, tourism, and other fields.

It was noted that direct flights between Baku and Bratislava will be launched soon, which is expected to contribute to the expansion of tourism and people-to-people contacts.

News.Az