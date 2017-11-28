Azerbaijani soldier’s body repatriated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of an Azerbaijani soldier, Bahruz Jalilbayli, who left the place of service at his own will after committing a military crime, was handed over to the Azerbaijani side on November 28, APA has learned.

The Azerbaijani soldier’s body was repatriated thanks to the efforts made by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the Ministry of Defense through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



Representatives of the ICRC and relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan participated in the handover process.



Soldier Jalilbayli was drafted from Sadarak district on January 5 this year.

News.Az

News.Az