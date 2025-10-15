Azerbaijani Speaker meets TURKPA chief to discuss stronger Turkic cooperation

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the crucial role of Turkic organizations in promoting unity and solidarity among the brotherly Turkic peoples, who are connected by shared roots and national and spiritual values. They also highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral ties, mutual support, and collaboration among the Turkic countries, News.Az reports, citing local media..

In this context, the parties underlined the importance of deepening cooperation within TURKPA, noting that the organization has evolved into an effective and mutually beneficial platform for interaction among the parliaments of Turkic states, serving the common interests of its members.

Gafarova noted that the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis attaches great importance to cooperation within TURKPA, citing President Ilham Aliyev’s words: “Our family is the Turkic world. We have no other family.”

She congratulated Hasan on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

In response, Hasan thanked the Speaker for her trust and pledged to spare no effort in expanding the organization’s activities and strengthening cooperation among the parliaments of the brotherly member states.