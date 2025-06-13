Azerbaijani diplomat elected TURKPA’s new secretary general

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani diplomat Ramil Hasan has been unanimously elected as the new Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) during its 14th plenary session held in Astana.

Ramil Hasan will officially assume his duties as Secretary General on October 15, 2025, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Muhammet Alper Hayali was appointed Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA.

At the session, Kazakhstan assumed the TURKPA chairmanship from Azerbaijan. The Astana Declaration was also adopted during the 14th plenary session.

