Azerbaijani State Committee, UNICEF sign action plan for 2021-2022

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova and Head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Office in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine have signed an Action Plan for 2021-2022.

The document covers various areas of cooperation and will allow joint work at a higher level.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Muradova hailed cooperation with UNICEF. She also stressed the importance of the Action Plan.

Carwardine expressed interest in cooperation with the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, emphasizing the importance of joint activities.

News.Az