Azerbaijani state is supporter of multicultural values, religious tolerance: CMO chairman

Multicultural values and religious tolerance are supported at the state level in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade.

He made the remarks Thursday at an international conference on “Multicultural Perspectives on Forefront Global Issues” held in Baku ahead of the G20 Interfaith Forum Regional Pre-Meeting, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Pashazade noted that the “Year of Multiculturalism” and the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” declared in Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Baku Process on interfaith dialogue, promote solidarity on a global scale.

The CMO chairman said the people and the state of Azerbaijan support all sincere initiatives to strengthen solidarity and brotherhood between human societies around the world.

News.Az