News
Allahshukur Pashazade
Tag:
Allahshukur Pashazade
Allahshukur Pashazade elected co-president of influential international organization
04 Sep 2025-16:49
Azerbaijan sets example of successful model of coexistence to whole world - CMD chairman
01 May 2024-12:18
CMO chairman slams statements of Armenian Catholicos
20 Apr 2023-23:00
Azerbaijani religious leader calls on Armenia to avoid hate speech
19 May 2022-08:08
Azerbaijani state is supporter of multicultural values, religious tolerance: CMO chairman
19 May 2022-07:01
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends KAICIID Board of Directors online meeting
26 Nov 2020-13:55
US magazine: 'United in Faith for the Future of Karabakh'
06 Nov 2020-11:42
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office: Armenian church continues its aggressive attitude and provocative activities against Azerbaijan
27 Oct 2020-23:38
Many mosques destroyed in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia - Caucasian Muslims Office
16 Oct 2020-20:00
