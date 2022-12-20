Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold staff talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye for 2022, the 13th staff talks between representatives of both countries’ Air Forces were held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, emphasized the importance of staff talks held between the fraternal countries.

At the meeting, issues of military cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were discussed, the importance of mutual exchange of experience was stressed, and a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held.

It should be noted that the delegation of the fraternal country will visit the Azerbaijan Air Force military units in accordance with the plan.

News.Az