Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

On November 16, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the Nagorno Karabakh region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement, a number of issues arising from the agreement, as well as the solution of humanitarian issues.

The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.


