Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 16 Nov 2020 22:09
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
On November 16, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the Nagorno Karabakh region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement, a number of issues arising from the agreement, as well as the solution of humanitarian issues.
The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.