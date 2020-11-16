Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 16, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the Nagorno Karabakh region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement, a number of issues arising from the agreement, as well as the solution of humanitarian issues.

The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest.

